lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Geno Smith: I cost us the game Sunday, I’m going to step it up

  
Published November 4, 2024 08:44 AM

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith did a lot right during Sunday’s game against the Rams, but he also made some major mistakes and those were his focus after the 26-20 overtime loss.

Smith threw three interceptions and two of them came on plays that started inside the Rams’ 10-yard-line. Kamren Kinchens returned one of those picks 103 yards for a score to give the Rams the lead in the fourth quarter, but Smith was able to rally his team for a game-tying touchdown — Smith’s third touchdown pass of the day — in the final minute.

The Seahawks got the ball to start overtime and drove to the Rams’ 16-yard-line, but passed on a field goal and running back Kenneth Walker was stopped for no gain on fourth down. The Rams scored the game-winner a few plays later and Smith kicked off his postgame press conference with an apology.

“First of all, I want to start off by apologizing to my teammates, really, and to the city, to the organization,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “They put a lot of trust in me with my decision-making, and when they put the ball in my hands, when my teammates play the way they played today and to give us a shot to win the game, I’ve got to make sure we do. The things I did today, mistakes that I made, they affected us negatively and really cost us the game today. Me knowing myself, I know how much this is going to hurt. I’m going to step it up, though. That’s how I feel about it. I’m going to step it up.”

Smith’s performance on Sunday is in line with how he’s played all season as he has 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year. That uneven play is reflected in the team’s 4-5 record and more consistency will be essential to any playoff bid the Seahawks hope to mount over their final eight games.