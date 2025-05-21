Geno Smith: It’s been a smooth transition to Chip Kelly’s offense

Geno Smith was reunited with head coach Pete Carroll when he was traded to the Raiders in March, but the quarterback is working with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly for the first time.

Kelly is back in the NFL after spending the last seven seasons at the collegiate level and his previous pro experience saw him run an offense that was heavy on tempo with calls made at the line of scrimmage. Smith’s offenses in Seattle gave him more freedom to make changes based on his reads and he said that “Chip knows that I can see the game” which has helped their work installing this year’s scheme.

“We’ve always had a rapport with one another, which has made the transition smooth,” Smith said, via Ted Nguyen of TheAthletic.com. “And so, learning this offense, I’ve been in three different systems in three years. And so I’ve been able to adjust, and that’s something that I’m good at. I can adjust. And so, just an adjustment period, but the offense is really good. I’m looking forward to it. Won’t give too many details, but we’re looking to be explosive and efficient.”

Kelly’s offenses at UCLA and Ohio State didn’t look the same as the ones he ran in the past, so things will likely continue to evolve as he and Smith work to find what will be most effective for Las Vegas during the 2025 season.