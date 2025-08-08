 Skip navigation
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals 'not clean enough' in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who's overdue for a statue?

Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby flip off Seahawks fan

  
Published August 8, 2025 05:29 PM

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith played five seasons in Seattle, three as the Seahawks starter, before the team traded him to Las Vegas. There apparently is no love lost.

Smith was caught by photographs and videographers flipping a fan a double bird before the preseason game in Seattle on Thursday night.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby made the same gesture as he ran onto the field.

The fan held a sign that read: Bigger Bust — Geno or Jamarcus Russell?

Russell was the No. 1 overall pick of the Raiders in 2007, who made only 25 starts in three seasons with the team before flaming out of the NFL. Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, started two seasons in New York before a seven-year wait to become a full-time starter again when he replaced Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Smith played only four snaps against the Seahawks before taking a seat on the bench. Crosby played nine snaps.

Smith and Crosby both face fines for their obscene gestures as Lions safety Brian Branch lost $10,128 for flipping off fans last season.