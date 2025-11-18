Geno Smith on Raiders’ offense: “Blame it on me”

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said the issue during Monday night’s 33-16 loss to the Cowboys wasn’t Chip Kelly’s play calling, but Smith’s own execution.

“I don’t think there was any issue with the play calling. The plays were there, guys were open,” Smith said when asked about play calling after the game.

Smith then said the blame should always be on him, although he said it in a way that suggests he thinks reporters often blame him even when it’s not his fault.

“You guys watch the film, I know we’ve got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys were open, so I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open,” Smith said. “I’ve just got to play better. I keep saying this. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me. If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car break down on the way to work? Blame it on me.”

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Raiders’ 2-8 record, but Smith definitely deserves a lot of it. There’s been no indication that head coach Pete Carroll is considering benching Smith for backup Kenny Pickett, but something has to change in Las Vegas, and Smith acknowledges he’s a big part of it.