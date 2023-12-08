Geno Smith pops up on practice report with groin injury

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a surprise addition to the practice report Thursday. He was listed as limited with a groin injury.

Smith last was on the practice report in Week 12 with a right elbow injury. He sat out one practice, was limited in another and had a questionable status but played in the 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

The teams play again Sunday.

The Seahawks did get their top two running backs — Kenneth Walker III (strained oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (bruised knee) — back to practice Thursday. Both were limited participants.

Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (ankle) also returned to limited work after missing Wednesday.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) and cornerback Tre Brown (heel) were out a second consecutive day, and receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs) sat out after being a full participant Wednesday.

Offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee) and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) remained limited.