Geno Smith set Raiders record for passing yards in first game with the team

It didn’t take long for quarterback Geno Smith to find his way into the Raiders record book.

Smith was 24-of-34 for 362 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 20-13 road win over the Patriots. The 362 yards broke Dan Pastorini’s record for most passing yards in a Raiders debut and it marked the eighth time since the start of the 2022 season that Smith threw for at least 300 yards while completing at least 70 percent of his passes.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was Smith’s coach in Seattle for some of those games and he said on Sunday that he thinks even bigger things are coming for the quarterback.

“He’s been doing this now. Geno had a regular game today,” CarrolI said, via the Raiders’ website. “I don’t think it was a big statement game or anything like that. I just think that’s what he does. And we’ll do better than that. He’s got it in him to do better than that.”

Nine of Smith’s completions covered at least 20 yards and those kinds of big plays were in short supply for the Raiders last season. Their arrival is a welcome change and an ideal start to Smith’s Raiders run.