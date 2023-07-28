 Skip navigation
Miles Mikolas ejected
Cardinals’ Mikolas ejected in dust-up with Cubs
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Casas On The Rise
ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Geno Smith won’t be doing Season Two of Quarterback

  
Published July 27, 2023 09:44 PM

Last year, no quarterbacks were asked whether they would be featured in the first season of the Quarterback series, because nobody knew that the Quarterback series even existed.

This year, with Season Two already getting the green light, reporters are asking quarterbacks throughout the league whether they will be the subject of the show in 2024. To date, there have been no bull’s-eyes.

The latest quarterback to address whether he will be doing the show is Geno Smith of the Seahawks.

“I thought it was cool, I thought all the guys did a great job; I was happy more people got insight into the life of a quarterback and our jobs,” Smith told reporters when asked about the show on Thursday. “This is a hard job, but if you don’t see what we do it gets taken for granted.”

But that’s not enough to get Sith to want to do it. Asked whether he’ll be doing the show for 2024, Smith said, “No, I’m not.”

Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning has to be pissed that so many players are publicly expressing no interest in doing the show. It’s hard not to wonder whether Manning is working the phones behind the scenes to persuade a trio of quarterbacks to do it — and to get their teams to sign off on it.