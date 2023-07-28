Geno Smith won’t be doing Season Two of Quarterback

Last year, no quarterbacks were asked whether they would be featured in the first season of the Quarterback series, because nobody knew that the Quarterback series even existed.

This year, with Season Two already getting the green light, reporters are asking quarterbacks throughout the league whether they will be the subject of the show in 2024. To date, there have been no bull’s-eyes.

The latest quarterback to address whether he will be doing the show is Geno Smith of the Seahawks.

“I thought it was cool, I thought all the guys did a great job; I was happy more people got insight into the life of a quarterback and our jobs,” Smith told reporters when asked about the show on Thursday. “This is a hard job, but if you don’t see what we do it gets taken for granted.”

But that’s not enough to get Sith to want to do it. Asked whether he’ll be doing the show for 2024, Smith said, “No, I’m not.”

Quarterback executive producer Peyton Manning has to be pissed that so many players are publicly expressing no interest in doing the show. It’s hard not to wonder whether Manning is working the phones behind the scenes to persuade a trio of quarterbacks to do it — and to get their teams to sign off on it.