George Kittle a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice

49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant.

Kittle played 12 snaps in the preseason finale but then had missed practice since while rehabbing the nagging injury.

He missed practice time during training camp with the strain, including sitting out joint practices with the Raiders.

Center Jon Feliciano (illness) and left tackle Trent Williams (veteran rest day) did not practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Oren Burks (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (back), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), running back Jordan Mason (foot), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) and kicker Jake Moody (right quadricep) were limited.

The 49ers expect Moody to kick Sunday barring a setback.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (right elbow) was on the first practice report of the season as a full participant. Safety George Odum (shoulder) also had full participation.