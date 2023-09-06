49ers expect rookie kicker Jake Moody to be good to go for opener

The 49ers used a third-round draft pick on a kicker this year, an unusual move that showed a lot of faith in a kicker. They’re optimistic that he’ll get his start on Sunday.

Moody suffered a quad strain on August 22, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said today that all indications are that Moody will be ready to go for the opener against the Steelers.

“Just as long as he doesn’t have a setback,” Shanahan said. “He’s looking good now and I feel good about him and I’d be surprised if he’s not there. So, we’ll keep going at the pace we’re at. As long as he doesn’t have a setback, we should be all right.”

Moody replaces veteran kicker Robbie Gould, who spent the last six years in San Francisco but is currently a free agent.