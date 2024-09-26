George Kittle, Deebo Samuel get in limited work; Trent Williams a full participant

The 49ers could see the return of some of their top playmakes this week.

While running back Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve, tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are trending in the right direction.

Kittle had a second consecutive limited practice, and Samuel returned to practice on a limited basis after rehabbing Wednesday.

Left tackle Trent Williams (illness) had a full practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, and quarterback Brock Purdy (back) remained a full participant.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (illness) did not practice Thursday, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (foot) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) remained limited.

Linebacker Curtis Robinson, who was carted off the practice field Thursday, has a knee injury.