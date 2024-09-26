 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel get in limited work; Trent Williams a full participant

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:36 PM

The 49ers could see the return of some of their top playmakes this week.

While running back Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve, tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) are trending in the right direction.

Kittle had a second consecutive limited practice, and Samuel returned to practice on a limited basis after rehabbing Wednesday.

Left tackle Trent Williams (illness) had a full practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, and quarterback Brock Purdy (back) remained a full participant.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing (illness) did not practice Thursday, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (foot) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) remained limited.

Linebacker Curtis Robinson, who was carted off the practice field Thursday, has a knee injury.