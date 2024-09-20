George Kittle doubtful, Nick Bosa questionable, Deebo Samuel out for Week 3

It’s only Week 3, but both the 49ers and Rams are dealing with several key injuries entering Sunday’s game.

For San Francisco, tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is doubtful, defensive end Nick Bosa (rib) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring, knee) are questionable, and receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) is out.

Kittle was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant, as he was reportedly suffering hamstring tightness.

Bosa was added to the injury report on Thursday, too, as a limited participant. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Friday press conference that Bosa suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill yesterday.

Samuel is dealing with a calf strain and Shanahan said earlier this week that the receiver would miss a couple of games.

But the 49ers will at least get a boost on defense, as safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is expected to make his 2024 debut on Sunday.