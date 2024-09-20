 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle doubtful, Nick Bosa questionable, Deebo Samuel out for Week 3

  
Published September 20, 2024 05:16 PM

It’s only Week 3, but both the 49ers and Rams are dealing with several key injuries entering Sunday’s game.

For San Francisco, tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is doubtful, defensive end Nick Bosa (rib) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring, knee) are questionable, and receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) is out.

Kittle was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant, as he was reportedly suffering hamstring tightness.

Bosa was added to the injury report on Thursday, too, as a limited participant. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Friday press conference that Bosa suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill yesterday.

Samuel is dealing with a calf strain and Shanahan said earlier this week that the receiver would miss a couple of games.

But the 49ers will at least get a boost on defense, as safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is expected to make his 2024 debut on Sunday.