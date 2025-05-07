 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_250507.jpg
Harbaugh wants to get Herbert to Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_markdavistombrady_250507.jpg
Davis wants Brady to ‘have a huge voice’

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_250507.jpg
Harbaugh wants to get Herbert to Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_markdavistombrady_250507.jpg
Davis wants Brady to ‘have a huge voice’

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle glad 49ers aren’t having “super drama-filled offseason”

  
Published May 7, 2025 09:14 AM

49ers tight end George Kittle was pleased that he was able to work out a new contract with the team without a prolonged negotiation and his good feelings about the offseason extend beyond his own situation.

Kittle missed a little of the team’s voluntary work before the deal came together, but quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner have been present as they work toward contracts of their own. Kittle said that Purdy’s presence specifically is “just good for our team chemistry” as they integrate a number of new faces into the team.

“I’m happy that we don’t have a bunch of guys holding out for contracts,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m glad that we are not having a super drama-filled offseason. I think every year of my career we’ve had a quarterback controversy at some point. And to not have that, it’s going great. And just when you have everybody in the building or the majority of the guys in the building, just the energy in the locker room is fantastic, the weight room is awesome, guys are working really hard. We have a lot of new free agents this year, so you want to meet everybody. You want everybody to get to know you before you get into the grind of training camp.”

Participation in the offseason program doesn’t correlate to success during the season, but it is a good sign that everyone’s on the same page after a disappointing 2024 season for the 49ers.