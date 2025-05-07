George Kittle glad 49ers aren’t having “super drama-filled offseason”

49ers tight end George Kittle was pleased that he was able to work out a new contract with the team without a prolonged negotiation and his good feelings about the offseason extend beyond his own situation.

Kittle missed a little of the team’s voluntary work before the deal came together, but quarterback Brock Purdy and linebacker Fred Warner have been present as they work toward contracts of their own. Kittle said that Purdy’s presence specifically is “just good for our team chemistry” as they integrate a number of new faces into the team.

“I’m happy that we don’t have a bunch of guys holding out for contracts,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m glad that we are not having a super drama-filled offseason. I think every year of my career we’ve had a quarterback controversy at some point. And to not have that, it’s going great. And just when you have everybody in the building or the majority of the guys in the building, just the energy in the locker room is fantastic, the weight room is awesome, guys are working really hard. We have a lot of new free agents this year, so you want to meet everybody. You want everybody to get to know you before you get into the grind of training camp.”

Participation in the offseason program doesn’t correlate to success during the season, but it is a good sign that everyone’s on the same page after a disappointing 2024 season for the 49ers.