nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

George Kittle, Justin Jefferson, Nick Bosa all helped off field in third quarter

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:17 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle has been carted to the locker room in Minnesota, but he does not appear to be seriously injured.

According to the Fox broadcast, Kittle went to the locker room to get IV hydration because he is having cramps.

Kittle is having a good game on a disappointing day for the 49ers, scoring their only touchdown in a game they’re currently trailing 20-7 late in the third quarter.

The 49ers will want to get Kittle back on the field as they attempt to engineer a comeback and avoid an upset loss in Minnesota.

Shortly after Kittle went down, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa both had to be helped off the field on the same play.