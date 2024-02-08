George Kittle, Arik Armstead limited at Wednesday’s practice

The 49ers saw tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee) return to practice Wednesday at UNLV.

Kittle and Armstead both were limited.

“Both got out there and got some work in,” Shanahan said during his media availability. “Hopefully, they’ll be full go tomorrow.”

Kittle missed all three practices in Santa Clara last week, and Armstead was estimated as full last Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday.

Both players are expected to play Sunday.