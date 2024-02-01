George Kittle won’t practice Thursday

49ers tight end George Kittle was estimated to be a non-participant on Wednesday and he’ll actually be a non-participant on Thursday.

That was the word from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ahead of the team’s first on-field work since beating the Lions in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday. Kittle picked up a toe injury in that victory and Shanahan declined to offer any further detail about the nature of the injury.

“It’s just a toe,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Shanahan said linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) will be limited participants.

The 49ers are scheduled to practice again on Friday and Shanahan said earlier this week that they may work on Saturday as well. They’ll head to Las Vegas on Monday to continue their Super Bowl preparations from the site of the game.