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Vikings request GM interview with Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray

  
Published May 6, 2026 09:31 AM

The Vikings have started the search process for their next General Manager and the first outside candidate for the job has been identified.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray. The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January and executive V.P. of football operations Rob Brzezinski assumed the duties with a plan in place to conduct a full search after the draft.

Gray has been with the Bills since 2017, but he spent the previous 11 years as a scout for the Vikings so there he has familiarity with the organization ahead of any interview. He has also worked for the Chiefs during his time in the NFL.

Brzezinski could also be a candidate to take the job on a permanent basis and more candidates will likely surface in the coming days.