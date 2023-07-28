George Kittle’s comments about the Super Bowl window closing are partially right, partially wrong

George Kittle is sort of right, but also sort of wrong.

He’s sort of right when he says the Super Bowl window is closing for certain older players on the 49ers’ roster. He’s sort of wrong, however, if he thinks the Super Bowl window is closing for the team.

At a time when there are plenty of weak franchises in the NFC, the 49ers continue to be a powerhouse. They continue to have a high-end offense, designed and implemented by the wizardry of coach Kyle Shanahan. And with G.M. John Lynch having a knack for finding players like him — roughnecks who will roll out of bed ready to run through a wall — the 49ers will keep contending and contending and contending.

They’ve been so good under Shanahan and Lynch that the failure to win a Super Bowl is glaring. And, yes, Kittle and other older players soon will end up being replaced by younger, healthier, and cheaper options as the San Fran football machine changes parts and continues to chug forward.

The names will change, as they always do. With Shanahan and Lynch in place, the 49ers will never be far from being among the best of the teams in the conference, and in the league.