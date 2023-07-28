George Kittle’s comments about the Super Bowl window closing are partially right, partially wrong

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle’s comments about the Super Bowl window closing are partially right, partially wrong

  
Published July 28, 2023 11:14 AM

George Kittle is sort of right, but also sort of wrong.

He’s sort of right when he says the Super Bowl window is closing for certain older players on the 49ers’ roster. He’s sort of wrong, however, if he thinks the Super Bowl window is closing for the team.

At a time when there are plenty of weak franchises in the NFC, the 49ers continue to be a powerhouse. They continue to have a high-end offense, designed and implemented by the wizardry of coach Kyle Shanahan. And with G.M. John Lynch having a knack for finding players like him — roughnecks who will roll out of bed ready to run through a wall — the 49ers will keep contending and contending and contending.

They’ve been so good under Shanahan and Lynch that the failure to win a Super Bowl is glaring. And, yes, Kittle and other older players soon will end up being replaced by younger, healthier, and cheaper options as the San Fran football machine changes parts and continues to chug forward.

The names will change, as they always do. With Shanahan and Lynch in place, the 49ers will never be far from being among the best of the teams in the conference, and in the league.