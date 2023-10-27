George Pickens: Jaguars have a “hope” defense

The Steelers and Jaguars get together on Sunday, in a reunion of an old AFC Central rivalry from 1995 through 2001. And even though the Jaguars seem to be the “better” team, the Steelers have a knack for outscoring opponents, even when they shouldn’t.

Although the Pittsburgh offense has struggled for much of the season, it has a very potent weapon in receiver George Pickens. On Thursday, Pickens was asked about a Jacksonville defense that has struggled of late against the pass.

“I think their D-line — they depend on their D-line a lot,” Pickens said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With their team having a lot of first-round guys, that D-line, that’s what they depend on a lot and they kind of, you know, hope. You know what I mean? Hope that the guys hold up long enough. Hope. It’s kind of a hope defense.”

It might be a hope and a prayer defense, if the Steelers have become fully committed to getting the ball to Pickens as much as they should. And there’s a chance the Steelers will yet again outscore a “better” team by the time it’s all said and done.