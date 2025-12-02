George Pickens moves up to full practice on Tuesday

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens appears to be all systems go for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

Pickens was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday due to calf and knee issues, but he was back to full practice work on Tuesday. Assuming that remains the case on Wednesday, Pickens should be on hand to help the Cowboys try for a fourth straight win.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), defensive end James Houston (foot, ankle), and safety Donovan Wilson (neck) also went from limited to full participation. Tackle Hakeem Adenjii (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), and safety Malik Hooker (back) remained in the limited category.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that the team is planning to have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the lineup Thursday, but Clowney remained out of practice with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) also missed his second straight practice.

Cornerback Da’Ron Bland (foot, wrist), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstrings), defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow), and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) were full participants.