George Pickens sees “great opportunity” to step up in CeeDee Lamb’s absence

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens this offseason with designs on having him complement CeeDee Lamb in their passing offense, but his role is going to be a little different for the near future.

Lamb is set to miss Sunday night’s game against the Packers because of an ankle injury and his absence could stretch into other games as well, so Pickens will be bumped up a rung on the list of quarterback Dak Prescott’s targets. Pickens said that “you can tell a person that’s missing” when Lamb isn’t on the field, but also expressed his confidence that he will be able to pick up the slack.

“Oh, it’s a great opportunity,” Pickens said, via the team’s website. “I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub. . . . I just have to make plays, run the right routes and, you know, show up for Dak.”

The Cowboys will need players other than Pickens to show up if they’re going to win without having Lamb in the lineup, but there’s little doubt that they will be looking for as much as they can get from the wideout in the coming weeks.