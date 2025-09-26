 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazfirstconvo_250926.jpg
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazfirstconvo_250926.jpg
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
George Pickens sees “great opportunity” to step up in CeeDee Lamb’s absence

  
Published September 26, 2025 08:44 AM

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens this offseason with designs on having him complement CeeDee Lamb in their passing offense, but his role is going to be a little different for the near future.

Lamb is set to miss Sunday night’s game against the Packers because of an ankle injury and his absence could stretch into other games as well, so Pickens will be bumped up a rung on the list of quarterback Dak Prescott’s targets. Pickens said that “you can tell a person that’s missing” when Lamb isn’t on the field, but also expressed his confidence that he will be able to pick up the slack.

“Oh, it’s a great opportunity,” Pickens said, via the team’s website. “I already kind of showcase, but I just want to show up for Dak, and show for the team and get a dub. . . . I just have to make plays, run the right routes and, you know, show up for Dak.”

The Cowboys will need players other than Pickens to show up if they’re going to win without having Lamb in the lineup, but there’s little doubt that they will be looking for as much as they can get from the wideout in the coming weeks.