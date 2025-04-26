 Skip navigation
Giants add RB Cam Skattebo with pick No. 105

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:24 PM

The Giants need help at running back. They got it early in round four.

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo was the pick at No. 105.

It’s the highest the Giants have taken a running back since 2018, when Saquon Barkley was the second overall pick.

He joins Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary on a depth chart that could use a boost.

Skattebo can help in both the running and passing game. Last year, he had 1,711 yards on the ground (6.8 per carry) and 605 through the air (13.8 yards per carry). That’s 2,316 yards from scrimmage, with 24 total touchdowns.

While the Giants have a long way to go to catch the Eagles and Commanders, the arrival of players like Jaxson Dart and Skattebo could make things more interesting in the NFC East.