Giants agree to sign CB Paulson Adebo

The Giants are adding a cornerback.

Per NFL Media, New York has agreed to sign Paulson Adebo.

Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Adebo, 25, just completed his rookie contract with the Saints. A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo appeared in 52 games with 51 starts over the last four seasons.

He was available for just seven games in 2024 due to a broken femur. He finished the year with 52 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and three interceptions.

Adebo was No. 82 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of this offseason.

Adebo has 10 career interceptions and 43 passes defensed with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.