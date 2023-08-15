Giants agree to terms with Julién Davenport

The Giants worked out free agent offensive tackles Julién Davenport and Lorenz Metz on Tuesday. They are adding one of them to add competition and depth to the position.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports the Giants have agreed to terms with Davenport.

Davenport has remained a free agent since the Cardinals released him June 14.

He was on the Cardinals’ practice squad last year, though he didn’t appear in a game. He last played nine games for the Colts in 2021, starting four of those.

Davenport, 28, entered the league with the Texans and also has played for the Dolphins and Bears.