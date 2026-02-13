Giants announce complete 2026 coaching staff

John Harbaugh has his first Giants coaching staff in place and it features a lot of familiar faces.

Fifteen of the coaches on the staff worked under Harbaugh with the Ravens. They are defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Horton, assistant to the head coach/defensive assistant Megan Rosburg, defensive quality control coach Brendan Clark, defensive pass game coordinator Donald D’Alesio, assistant strength coach Brian Ellis, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, assistant linebackers coach Matt Pees, football analyst/quality control coach Noah Riley, assistant defensive line coach Matt Robinson, senior offensive assistant Greg Roman, offensive quality control coach Adam Schrack, director of strength and conditioning Ron Shrift, running backs coach Willie Taggart, and assistant special teams coach T.J. Weist.

Three coaches will remain on staff after working for the Giants in 2025. Run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and wide receivers coach Chad Hall make up that group.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, defensive backs coach Addison Lynch, offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, offensive quality control coach Mike Snyder, executive director of player performance Aaron Wellman, assistant strength and conditioning coach Sam Coad, director of performance nutrition Matthew Frakes, assistant strength and conditioning coach Mark Naylor, and assistant director of strength and conditioning Drew Wilson round out the staff.