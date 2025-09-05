Giants are shielding Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston from media

Russell Wilson is the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Giants. And he was available, as all starting quarterbacks are, for a midweek press conference.

His two understudies, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, did not speak to reporters. At all.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants have made neither Dart nor Winston available to reporters, even though all players are required by league rules to be available during each game week.

As explained by Leonard, a Giants P.R. staffer interrupted a “cordial, non-football conversation” between Dart and reporters at his locker, explaining that the backup quarterbacks won’t be talking.

The Giants later said requests to interview Dart and Winston could be submitted, and that the requests would be “considered.” The Giants have since denied multiple requests to interview the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks from the NFC team in the country’s largest media market.

“The way we operate remains unchanged,” the Giants said, via Leonard. "[W]e do not schedule weekly availability with the backup quarterback, regardless of their draft status or salary. The starting quarterback has a set weekly availability. However, if you’re working on a story that specifically requires input from the backup quarterback, we are open to arranging a conversation.”

As Leonard notes, Giants backup quarterbacks have been consistently available to reporters in past years.

Leonard also explains that the Giants have said Dart will be available after the Week 1 game against the Commanders, “if he plays.” The rules sweep more broadly; all players must be available after each game, whether they play or not.

The team’s approach is unconventional, and a bit bizarre. They’re trying to limit access in order to prevent any questions or answers that could complicate the plan to ride with Russ, unless and until the change is made from Wilson to Dart.