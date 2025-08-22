Giants begin final cuts by dropping eight players

The Giants announced their first wave of cuts on Friday.

They waived or released wide receiver Jordan Bly, linebacker K.J. Cloyd, cornerback O’Donnell Fortune, linebacker Dyontae Johnson, center Jimmy Morrisey, wide receiver Zach Pascal, wide receiver Montrell Washington, and offensive lineman Jaison Williams.

Johnson is the only player in the group who saw regular season action for the Giants in 2024. Morrisey, Pascal, and Washington are the other players with regular season experience for other teams.

The Giants will have to set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. One of the areas that will likely be monitored by other teams is quarterback as they have Russell Wilson, first-round pick Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito on the roster at present.