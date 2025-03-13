Giants bring back Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal

Greg Van Roten is back.

The Giants agreed to a one-year deal with Van Roten, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Van Roten, 35, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the team after training camp started in 2024. It reunited him with his offensive line coach in Las Vegas, Carmen Bricillo.

Van Roten started every game and played all 1,125 snaps, the team’s only offensive lineman to do so.

He played right guard and center.

Van Roter has played for the Packers, Panthers, Jets, Bills, Raiders and Giants, appearing in 127 games with 88 starts.