Giants bring back WR Isaiah Hodgins

  
Published November 13, 2025 01:09 PM

The Giants added a familiar face to their receiving corps on Thursday.

They have signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off of the Steelers’ practice squad. Hodgins spent the last three seasons with the Giants and spent the summer with the 49ers before landing on the practice squad in Pittsburgh.

Hodgins appeared in 28 games during his first stint with the Giants. He had 56 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Hodgins also had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games after the 2022 season.

The Giants did not need to make a corresponding move to make space for Hodgins. Kicker Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.