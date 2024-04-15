Giants CB Nick McCloud signs tender

Giants cornerback Nick McCloud signed his tender Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

McCloud was one of only seven restricted free agents in the league to receive a tender, which is worth a non-guaranteed $2.9 million for 2024.

McCloud, 25, played all 17 games with three starts last season. He totaled 28 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups, while playing 312 defensive snaps and 347 on special teams.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Giants after one season with the Bengals.