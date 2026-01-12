 Skip navigation
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Why is Texans-Steelers outcome holding up division-round scheduling?

  
Published January 12, 2026 12:08 PM

The NFL has picked the days, but not the times or the networks, for next weekend’s playoff games. The final decisions will be made after tonight’s Texans-Steelers game.

The obvious question is why?

The most logical answer is that, if the Steelers win, the league will schedule Steelers-Patriots for the 6:30 p.m. ET slot on Sunday and that, if the Texans win, Rams-Bears will be played later.

While that doesn’t explain the decision to not attach a time or a network to the Saturday games, it’s possible that the league wants to have one AFC game at night and the other in the afternoon. It’s also possible that the league realizes the failure to assign times for the Sunday games would become more glaring if the league sets times for the Saturday games.

The league has access to all of the data, with projections as to which games will draw the biggest numbers. And it’s the league’s prerogative to wait until all eight teams are set to decide when the teams will play.

The winner of the Texans-Steelers game should be hoping for the 6:30 p.m. ET slot on Sunday, because every hour (and every minute) counts when operating on a short week. Especially for the Texans, who’d have to travel home and later make the trip to New England.

However it plays out, we’ll likely find out as soon as the Monday night game ends.