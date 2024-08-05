Giants claim CB Christian Holmes off waivers

Cornerback Christian Holmes is staying in the NFC East.

Holmes was waived by the Commanders when they signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on Sunday and he was claimed by the Giants on Monday. Running back Jashaun Corbin was waived with an injury designation to clear space for Holmes.

Holmes played 30 games for the Commanders after being drafted in the seventh round in 2022. He started two of those contests and recorded 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass defense during his time in Washington.

It’s the second time in camp that the Giants have claimed a corner who used to play for a divisional rival. They plucked Mario Goodrich off the waiver wire when the Eagles dropped him last week.