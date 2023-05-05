 Skip navigation
Giants cut Terrell Burgess, Solomon Kindley

  
Published May 5, 2023 01:50 PM
The Giants needed to make some room on their 90-player offseason roster after their rookie signings and the re-signing of edge rusher Oshane Ximines.

They did just that Friday afternoon.

The Giants waived defensive back Terrell Burgess with a failed physical and waived offensive guard Solomon Kindley.

Burgess played one game with the Giants in 2022 after they signed him to the practice squad Nov. 10. He played seven games, with one start, with the Rams before they cut him Nov. 8.

In his three seasons, Burgess has appeared in 31 games with three starts. He has totaled 29 tackles and a pass defensed since the Rams drafted him in the third round in 2020.

Kindley did not play last season but was on the Giants’ practice squad after they signed him Oct. 5. In two seasons in Miami, Kindley played 29 games with 15 starts.