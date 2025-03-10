Giants, Darius Slayton agree to three-year deal

Wide receiver Darius Slayton said last week that expected to get a lot of interest in free agency, but no one was able to come up with an offer that took him away from the Giants.

Multiple reports on Monday say that Slayton has agreed to a new deal with the NFC East team. It’s a three-year, $36 million deal for the 2019 fifth-round pick.

Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards in four of his first five seasons with the team, but slipped into a less prominent role after the arrival of Malik Nabers in 2024. He had 39 catches for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

Monday’s deal means he will remain in that role, although he and Nabers are both still waiting to find out who will be throwing them passes come the fall.