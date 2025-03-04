Darius Slayton expects “a lot of interest” in free agency

Wide receiver Darius Slayton knows what kind of team he wants to land with in free agency.

Slayton told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that he “somewhere where they’re striving to be competitive and that the goal is to win” after spending the last six years doing a lot more losing than winning as a member of the Giants. The Giants come into the season with a lot of urgency to win after sticking with head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen, but Slayton didn’t make it sound like staying put is in the cards.

Slayton believes there will be plenty of other suitors because his speed gives him a “niche” that’s appealing to teams around the league.

“When you look at that, my ability to stretch the field becomes more valuable because that leads to shorter drives, one-play touchdowns,” Slayton said. “You need chunk plays to score in this league. We know we have a lot of interest out there. And when free agency opens up, we’ll have a lot of different conversations to have with a lot of different people.”

Slayton is No. 50 on PFT’s list of the top free agents and he should come off the board quickly if there’s as much interest in his services as he expects to find next week.