Giants DC Shane Bowen on Brian Daboll’s firing: There’s responsibility that falls on me

There were calls for the Giants to part ways with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen after the team blew a 19-point lead in a loss to the Broncos last month, but Brian Daboll opted not to make any changes to his coaching staff.

The Giants did decide to make a coaching change after they blew another big fourth quarter lead against the Bears last Sunday. It was Daboll who was fired as the team’s head coach, however, and Bowen remains on interim head coach Mike Kafka’s staff as the team moves toward their Week 11 game against the Packers.

On Thursday, Bowen said that he “can’t say enough good things” about Daboll as a leader and acknowledged the role that the defense played in the Giants’ decision.

“There’s responsibility that falls on me,” Bowen said, via SNY. “We haven’t been good enough defensively, particularly closing out games. Something we’re working at, evaluating everything. everything. Scheme, personnel, different situations — what we can do to continue to improve and find ways to be at our best when it matters most. Find ways to put these players in positions to make plays at critical parts of the game when it matters most.”

Firing Daboll sets the stage for more sweeping changes to the staff in the offseason, so Bowen’s remaining time with the team will likely be short whether his unit shows marked improvement or not.