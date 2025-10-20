 Skip navigation
Brian Daboll “not considering” any changes to Giants coaching staff

  
Published October 20, 2025 02:50 PM

The Giants’ meltdown in Denver is not going to lead to any kind of shakeup on the coaching staff.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at his Monday press conference that he is “not considering” any changes to the coaching staff or playcallers as a result of the Giants blowing a 19-0 fourth quarter lead over the Broncos. Denver won the game 33-32, which set a record for the most points any team has scored after being held scoreless for three quarters and also ended a 1,602-game streak of wins for teams leading by 18 points with under six minutes to play.

“We all got to do a better job,” Daboll said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com. “Starts with me, and there’s plenty of opportunities to finish that game the way we wanted to. We didn’t get the job done.”

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen appeared to be the target of Daboll’s anger late in Sunday’s loss, but Daboll said there was not an issue between them after the game and Monday’s statement means that he’ll get a chance to show that he can rebound from an astounding loss in Week 7.