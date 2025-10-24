 Skip navigation
Giants fined $200K, Brian Daboll fined $100K for violating concussion evaluation protocol

  
Published October 24, 2025 12:59 PM

The NFL and NFL Players Association have concluded their investigation into the Giants’ handling of quarterback Jaxson Dart’s concussion evaluation during the team’s Week 6 win over the Eagles.

The league announced that the Giants have been fined $200,000 for violating the evaluation protocol. They also fined head coach Brian Daboll $100,000 and running back Cam Skattebo $15,000 for their violations.

Per a joint release from the NFL and NFLPA, Daboll and Skattebo were fined for “creating the perception that they were interfering” with the examination because they both entered the sideline medical tent and spoke to Dart before the evaluation was complete. They were fined for their “disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements.”

Despite those interruptions, the investigation found that Dart’s evaluation was handled correctly. The quarterback returned to the game and played in Week 7 without any further issues.