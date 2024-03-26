Giants hire James Ferentz as assistant OL coach

James Ferentz recently elected to retire but he’s staying in the league.

Ferentz, a former Patriots offensive lineman, will join the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach, New York announced on Tuesday.

After playing his college ball at Iowa, Ferentz entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He appeared in 61 career games with 10 starts for the Broncos and Patriots.

Ferentz’s father, Kirk, has been Iowa’s head coach since 1999.