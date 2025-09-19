Giants list Andrew Thomas as questionable for Sunday

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has a shot to make his first appearance of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Thomas is listed as questionable to play his first game since a season-ending foot injury last season. He was listed as doubtful the last two weeks, so this is a step forward and the Giants will make a game-time call about whether he’ll be in the lineup.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (back) are also listed as questionable.

Linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion, eye) is the only player ruled out, but neither linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) nor defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) are expected to play after being listed as doubtful.