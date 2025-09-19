 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants list Andrew Thomas as questionable for Sunday

  
Published September 19, 2025 02:36 PM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has a shot to make his first appearance of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Thomas is listed as questionable to play his first game since a season-ending foot injury last season. He was listed as doubtful the last two weeks, so this is a step forward and the Giants will make a game-time call about whether he’ll be in the lineup.

Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (back) are also listed as questionable.

Linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion, eye) is the only player ruled out, but neither linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) nor defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) are expected to play after being listed as doubtful.