Giants list Daniel Jones as questionable

Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t rule quarterback Daniel Jones out for this weekend before the teams practice and the team didn’t do so after their final on-field preparation for the Commanders either.

Jones has been listed as questionable to play after missing last week with a neck injury. Jones has been able to practice and throw the ball, but Daboll said on Friday that he has not been cleared for contact.

Jones won’t be able to play unless that changes and there was no word from the team about any upcoming doctor visits, so it’s not clear what might lead to Jones’ return to the lineup this Sunday but the designation leaves the door open for his status to change.

Daboll announced that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) would be listed as questionable. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) have been ruled out.