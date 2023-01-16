Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will not take any head coach interviews this week

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has become a hot name among head-coaching candidates, but he has decided not to interview at all this week.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll says that Kafka would have been permitted to interview this week but has chosen to focus fully on Saturday’s divisional round game against the Eagles.

The Panthers, Texans and Colts have all requested interviews with Kafka for their head-coaching vacancies.

It’s good news for the Giants this week that game planning for the Eagles is Kafka’s only priority. And for teams that have asked to interview Kafka, if they wouldn’t be willing to wait until after Saturday, they probably weren’t all that interested in hiring him anyway.

This is Kafka’s first season with the Giants and first as an offensive coordinator. He spent the last five years on Andy Reid’s staff with the Chiefs, and also played for Reid with the Eagles.