Giants officially bid farewell to Darren Waller

It looked like a steal when the Giants sent a third-round pick to the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller. Ultimately, New York got a limited return on its investment.

In exchange for both the pick and more than $11 million, Waller appeared in 12 games. He caught 52 passes for 552 yards and scored one touchdown.

Waller has been plagued by hamstring issues. He walks away at 31.

“We have great respect for Darren as a person and player,” the Giants said in a statement confirming his retirement, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Waller had a pair of thousand-yard seasons with the Raiders, in 2019 and 2020. Injuries became an issue in 2021. He appeared in 32 regular-season games over the past three years.

For the Giants, it was a calculated risk. Waller’s talent justified it. Sometimes, things work out. Sometimes, they don’t.