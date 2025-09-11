Giants place LB Micah McFadden on IR to make room for Xavier Gipson

The Giants claimed wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Jets on Thursday.

They needed a corresponding move to get Gipson on the roster.

To that end, the Giants moved inside linebacker Micah McFadden to injured reserve, the team announced. McFadden will miss a minimum of four games before returning.

McFadden injured a foot during Sunday’s season-opening loss in Washington. The fourth-year linebacker had three tackles and a quarterback hit.

Darius Muasau stepped into the lineup for McFadden in Washington. Chris Board and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles both saw action on special teams, but did not play any snaps on defense.