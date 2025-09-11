Giants place LB Micah McFadden on IR to make room for Xavier Gipson
Published September 11, 2025 06:08 PM
The Giants claimed wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson off waivers from the Jets on Thursday.
They needed a corresponding move to get Gipson on the roster.
To that end, the Giants moved inside linebacker Micah McFadden to injured reserve, the team announced. McFadden will miss a minimum of four games before returning.
McFadden injured a foot during Sunday’s season-opening loss in Washington. The fourth-year linebacker had three tackles and a quarterback hit.
Darius Muasau stepped into the lineup for McFadden in Washington. Chris Board and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles both saw action on special teams, but did not play any snaps on defense.