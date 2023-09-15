Giants plan to expand Isaiah Simmons’ role with return to Arizona on deck

Isaiah Simmons has not been a member of the Giants for a long time, but he found a place on their defense in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Simmons played 15 defensive snaps a couple of weeks after joining the team in a trade with the Cardinals. He had one tackle in that action and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said that Simmons will be seeing a bigger role now that he has a little more time with the team under his belt.

“I think his role is going to expand, because he’s that good of a player and he’s just learning the package,” Martindale said, via the team’s website. “What is this, the third week he’s been here? It’s just going to keep expanding. Like I said, he’s a positionless player, which is a compliment to him. We can move him around and play him in different spots. Through attrition, there’s going to be different spots that are open and each week, you put him in the best spot that you need him in to help us in.”

Simmons’ former team will get a chance to see how he’s fitting in with his new club this weekend. The Giants will be in Arizona and Martindale said he thinks Simmons’ “competitive juices will be flowing a little bit hotter than normal” after being dealt away by the team that drafted him in the first round in 2020.

If that helps lead to a better result than the 40-0 thrashing last weekend, the Giants will take all the heat that Simmons can manage.