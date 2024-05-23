Giants plan to have joint practices with Jets, Lions

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants plan to have joint practices with Jets, Lions

  
Published May 23, 2024 10:55 AM

The Giants and Jets may be spending some extra time together this summer.

The two clubs play a preseason game each year and Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that they plan to have a joint practice with their MetLife Stadium co-tenants as well. The Jets are the home team for this year’s game, which is the final exhibition for both clubs, so any practice work would take place at their facility.

Aaron Rodgers played his first game snaps in last August’s game between the teams and threw a touchdown to Garrett Wilson, but he was long gone by the time the teams met in the regular season. The Jets won 13-10 in overtime in a game that saw Tommy DeVito make his NFL debut in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor is now a Jet while DeVito is behind Daniel Jones and Drew Lock on the Giants depth chart. It remains to be seen whether Jones will be playing in any preseason games as he returns from a torn ACL, however.

Daboll said the Giants also plan to practice with the Lions before their first preseason game. That matchup will take place at MetLife on August 8.