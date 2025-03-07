Giants re-sign LB Tomon Fox

Linebacker Tomon Fox will be staying with the Giants.

The Giants announced that they re-signed Fox on Friday. Fox was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, but the move means that process won’t have to play out for the Giants to guarantee he’s back.

Fox signed with the Giants after going undrafted in 2022. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie and just one game in 2023 before finding his way into the lineup 11 times last season.

Fox has been a regular on special teams during his time with the Giants. He has 39 tackles and two sacks in his 28 appearances.