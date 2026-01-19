Giants request interview with Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator

The Giants hired John Harbaugh as their new head coach and they’re getting to work on filling out his coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Vikings defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator post.

Jones has also interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets for their coordinator vacancies. He could also be a candidate for a promotion with the Vikings if Brian Flores winds up leaving the team.

Jones coached for the Vikings in 2020 and then spent a year as LSU’s defensive coordinator before returning to Minnesota’s staff in 2022.