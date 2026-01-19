 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants request interview with Daronte Jones for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2026 06:36 PM

The Giants hired John Harbaugh as their new head coach and they’re getting to work on filling out his coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Vikings defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator post.

Jones has also interviewed with the Cowboys and Jets for their coordinator vacancies. He could also be a candidate for a promotion with the Vikings if Brian Flores winds up leaving the team.

Jones coached for the Vikings in 2020 and then spent a year as LSU’s defensive coordinator before returning to Minnesota’s staff in 2022.