Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers clears concussion protocol

  
Published October 17, 2024 05:56 PM

Giants receiver Malik Nabers is on track to return to the field Sunday.

The independent neurological consultant examined Nabers on Thursday afternoon and cleared the rookie from concussion protocol, the team announced. That means Nabers can return to all football activities.

The Giants added a groin injury to Nabers on Thursday’s practice report, but Nabers was a full participant.

He missed the past two games after hitting his head on the ground late in the loss to the Cowboys on Sept. 26. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

He has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games.