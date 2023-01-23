 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants, Saquon Barkley “weren’t really that close” during in-season contract talks

  
Published January 23, 2023 08:11 AM
nbc_pft_eaglesdefgiants_230123
January 23, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Jalen Hurts’ leadership is his top attribute, as he rallied the Eagles to demolish the Giants with a complete, well-rounded effort.

After Saturday night’s 38-7 loss to the Eagles, Giants running back Saquon Barkley said that he couldn’t envision that game being the final one he played for the team but nothing’s for certain as they head into the offseason.

Barkley played out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 and the team’s in-season talks about a new deal didn’t bear any fruit. General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Monday that the two sides “weren’t really that close” during talks that wrapped up during the team’s November bye week.

The plan is to pick up those conversations again and the team is very open to bringing Barkley back, but Schoen said the team needs to take some time to set the table for the entire offseason.

“Saquon is a good player, he’s a good teammate, I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back, it’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet ,” Schoen said, via SNY. “We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward, but we would like to have Saquon back, if it works out.”

With quarterback Daniel Jones also out of contract , the Giants have a lot of pieces to put into place before they start any serious discussions about who will be back for another run with the team in 2023.