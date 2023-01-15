Giants score on opening possession of second half, take 24-14 lead

The Vikings have made a living of coming back this season. They will have to do it again if they are going to keep their season going.

The Giants opened the second half with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Daniel Bellinger’s 9-yard touchdown reception from Daniel Jones. The Giants lead 24-14.

They faced only one third down on the drive, and Jones found a wide-open Saquon Barkley for a 24-yard gain.

Jones is 16-of-20 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 71 yards on 10 carries.

Barkley has five rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 34 yards.

Isaiah Hodgins has caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants have ruled out outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari with a quad injury.